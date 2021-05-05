GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

OKE stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 27,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.