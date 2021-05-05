Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day moving average of $317.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

