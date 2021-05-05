Ironwood Financial llc Has $62,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 289.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 236,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

