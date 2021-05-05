The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 9171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

