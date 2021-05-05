The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 9171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom.

