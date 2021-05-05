Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.05

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.05 and last traded at $104.57, with a volume of 33335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

