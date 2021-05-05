Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.00

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 5583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

