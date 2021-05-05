Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.00

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 5583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.
A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.
In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
