Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,890,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $163.89. 29,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

