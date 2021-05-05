Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 869 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Roku by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Roku by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Roku by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

