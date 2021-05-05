iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 30,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

