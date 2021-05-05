Firestone Capital Management Invests $37,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,513,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. 164,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

