Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,639 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Trade Desk worth $53,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,842. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $770.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

