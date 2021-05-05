iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.28. The stock had a trading volume of 277,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

