Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 2,284 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.48. 5,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,483. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.