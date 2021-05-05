67,132 Shares in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 37,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,335. The company has a market cap of $466.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

