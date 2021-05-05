The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

