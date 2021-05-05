ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. 7,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

