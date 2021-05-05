Credit Suisse Group Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $245.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

