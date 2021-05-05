WXCOINS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (WXC)

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded down 69.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WXCOINS has traded down 89.5% against the US dollar. WXCOINS has a market cap of $1,771.86 and $4.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.60 or 0.01147957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.00728357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.42 or 0.99562761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WXCOINS Coin Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official website is wxcoins.org . WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here

WXCOINS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WXCOINS directly using U.S. dollars.

