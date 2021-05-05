Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $1.10 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.60 or 0.01147957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.00728357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.42 or 0.99562761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

