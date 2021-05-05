Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 132,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

