Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

BERY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

