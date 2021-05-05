Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,636 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

