Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT at $6.50

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABUS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,315. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

