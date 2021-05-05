Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Tops $771.43 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $41.54 or 0.00073561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $771.43 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.29 or 0.02154114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00677054 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003804 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

