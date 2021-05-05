Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $159.54 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Dent has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $951.69 million and $159.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

