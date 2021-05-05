Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 462.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 281,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,625,000 after buying an additional 281,558 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

