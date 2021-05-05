Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,410. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

