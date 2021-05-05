comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for comScore and SilverSun Technologies

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.50%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.53% -20.81% -7.34% SilverSun Technologies -2.94% -2.16% -1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million 0.75 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.68 SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 1.05 $6.79 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats comScore on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services; and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

