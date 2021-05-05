Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.75 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TMPL traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,120.40 ($14.64). The stock had a trading volume of 139,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company has a market capitalization of £749.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 982.87. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 631.33 ($8.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44).
About Temple Bar Investment Trust
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.