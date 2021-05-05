Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declares — Dividend of $0.18

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE CSAN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. Cosan has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
