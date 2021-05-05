MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 7,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

