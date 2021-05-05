BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
BDJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
