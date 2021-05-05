BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BDJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

