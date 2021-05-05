SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.10.

In other SEEK news, insider Linda Kristjanson purchased 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.69 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,481.26 ($22,486.61).

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

