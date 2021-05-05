JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 141,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,823. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

