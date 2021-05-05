The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,504. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

