Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 216,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,900,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,720,000 after buying an additional 452,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 631.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 453,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

