Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 419,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.