DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $391.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.12. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $393.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

