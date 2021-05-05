DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

