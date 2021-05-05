The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 432.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.