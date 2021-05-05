Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 660,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,999,890 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $23.45.

The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

