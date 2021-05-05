NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $26,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. 11,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,234. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

