Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 72,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,495. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

