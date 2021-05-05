Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,425 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 945,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,241. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.