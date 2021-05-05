JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

