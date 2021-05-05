Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.18 ($3.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €96.73 ($113.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.62. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

