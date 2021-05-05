Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Acquires $147,420.00 in Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Mark A. Freemer purchased 5,400 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,981.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 39,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928. Emclaire Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

