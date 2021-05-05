Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

