Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,836. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

